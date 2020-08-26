Pandion Therapeutics Holdco LLC’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 2nd (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s (NASDAQ:ITOS) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, September 2nd. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco had issued 10,586,316 shares in its public offering on July 24th. The total size of the offering was $201,140,004 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During Pandion Therapeutics Holdco’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ITOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Pandion Therapeutics Holdco in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:ITOS opened at $29.30 on Wednesday. Pandion Therapeutics Holdco has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $34.33.

About Pandion Therapeutics Holdco

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains.

