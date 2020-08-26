Parachute (PAR) Price Up 14.4% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One Parachute token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. Over the last week, Parachute has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $6.50 million and approximately $285,521.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,387,001 tokens. Parachute's official website is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

