Parachute Trading Up 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Parachute token can currently be bought for $0.0107 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $355,629.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute Token Profile

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Parachute's total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,402,595 tokens. The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com. Parachute's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken.

Parachute Token Trading

Parachute can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

