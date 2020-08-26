Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Grows Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,648 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,070 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 1.0% of Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Paypal were worth $20,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Paypal by 4.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Paypal by 4.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 14,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Paypal by 1.1% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Paypal by 12.5% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Paypal by 15.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $203.21. 246,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,023,476. The firm has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.39, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.21. Paypal Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, May 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.40.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.23, for a total transaction of $4,955,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 490,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,311,701.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 109,381 shares of company stock worth $20,434,905. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

