Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $11.39 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 1,814.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 434,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 412,030 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.14% of LKQ worth $11,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in LKQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LKQ by 80.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 584.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of LKQ by 47.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,772 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of LKQ by 57.6% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

NASDAQ:LKQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.85. 52,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,680,014. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $13.31 and a one year high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.41. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. LKQ had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Northcoast Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of LKQ from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LKQ has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.