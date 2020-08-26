Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,376 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $16,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Netflix by 15.4% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 620,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $282,352,000 after acquiring an additional 82,853 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Netflix by 13.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 40,512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $18,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 24.2% during the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 17.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,426 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Netflix by 0.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 869,777 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $395,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,792,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Rice sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.68, for a total transaction of $680,105.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,892.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,617 shares of company stock valued at $119,236,190 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NFLX. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $485.77.

NFLX stock traded up $52.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $543.39. The stock had a trading volume of 892,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,843,604. The firm has a market cap of $215.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.28 and a 1-year high of $575.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $496.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

