Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $3.52 Million Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 424.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,567 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.21% of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 9,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6,535.5% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 551,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after buying an additional 543,101 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after buying an additional 39,068 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 554.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after buying an additional 276,085 shares during the period.

ESGV stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. 14,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,310. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.36. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $63.26.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.