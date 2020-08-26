Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Has $5.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $126,871,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 49,627.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,159,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,912,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,365,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 46.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,505,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,122 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.80. The stock had a trading volume of 461,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,911,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.16. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

