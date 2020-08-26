Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Increases Stake in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $16,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $616.25.

NASDAQ CHTR traded up $5.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $615.39. 25,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,255. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.37 and its 200-day moving average is $517.36. Charter Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $345.67 and a 12-month high of $620.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total value of $3,697,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,115,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total value of $4,902,375.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,269 shares of company stock worth $59,746,257. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

