Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,834,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,139,000 after buying an additional 385,915 shares during the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,960,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,615,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 790,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,325,000 after acquiring an additional 179,620 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $202.22. 1,243 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 403,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $191.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.56. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a one year low of $126.00 and a one year high of $200.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

