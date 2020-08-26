Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 23,200 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP trimmed its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:ZTO) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 92.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter worth about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 24.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 165.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTO. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BOCOM International upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 22nd. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. The company had a trading volume of 25,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,293,324. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. ZTO Express has a one year low of $19.69 and a one year high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $1.57. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

