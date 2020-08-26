Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 32,368 Shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP reduced its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,368 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the second quarter worth about $505,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 30.3% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem in the first quarter valued at $2,884,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 35.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Anthem by 23.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM traded down $6.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.57. The stock had a trading volume of 60,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 980,668. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $272.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.48. The firm has a market cap of $70.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $29.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANTM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cfra raised Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

