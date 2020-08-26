Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 42,800 Shares of IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its stake in IQIYI Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,800 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in IQIYI were worth $4,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of IQIYI in the first quarter worth $568,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of IQIYI by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 48,365 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 53,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in IQIYI by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of IQIYI from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of IQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of IQIYI from $32.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of IQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. IQIYI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.50.

IQ stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.43. The company had a trading volume of 116,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,057,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 1.56. IQIYI Inc has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

IQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.47). IQIYI had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 118.55%. On average, analysts expect that IQIYI Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

