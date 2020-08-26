Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 47,000 Shares of Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lowered its position in Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE) by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,794 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 47,000 shares during the quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Shares of NYSE SE traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.14. 232,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,692,494. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $49.19 billion, a PE ratio of -63.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.09. Sea Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.41 and a 12 month high of $155.00.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.27). SEA had a negative return on equity of 107.94% and a negative net margin of 39.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 93.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Ltd will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. CIMB Group Holdings Bhd initiated coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Friday, August 14th. They set a $152.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of SEA from $79.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stephens began coverage on shares of SEA in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SEA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.40.

SEA Profile

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Taiwan, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, and eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as live streaming of online gameplay and social features.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Ltd (NYSE:SE).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.