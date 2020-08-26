Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 6,474 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,474 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.39% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPYX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter worth $579,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,826 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 80.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 15,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the first quarter valued at $630,000.

SPYX traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, reaching $86.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,188. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.68. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $54.30 and a 12-month high of $85.38.

