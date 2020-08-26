Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Sells 8,427 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,085 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 8,427 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $12,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,096,079 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $185,315,000 after acquiring an additional 435,320 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,044 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $28,749,000 after buying an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $285,690.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,353. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.08, for a total transaction of $855,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,934 shares in the company, valued at $12,477,548.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,915,490. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, hitting $195.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,590,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.45. The firm has a market cap of $130.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $105.08 and a 12 month high of $195.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The railroad operator reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $156.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.13.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

