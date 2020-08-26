Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,644 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. State Street Corp grew its position in Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,742,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,082,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,045 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Comcast by 19.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 159,780,593 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,493,274,000 after acquiring an additional 25,775,072 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Comcast by 6.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 138,261,715 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,753,438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093,460 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Comcast by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,029,604 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,301,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Comcast by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 81,382,434 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,797,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 808,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,652,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $200.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $4,268,858.44. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

