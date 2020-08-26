Partners Capital Investment Group LLP Trims Stock Position in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC)

Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lessened its holdings in Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,401 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 632,372 shares during the period. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP owned 0.06% of Chemours worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CC. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chemours by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,023,131 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,500 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the first quarter valued at $21,608,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,587 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 930,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,256,000 after purchasing an additional 522,200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chemours by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,861 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201,589 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Shares of NYSE CC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.05. 25,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,131. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 2.46. Chemours Co has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $21.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 47.31% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chemours Co will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Chemours’s payout ratio is 39.84%.

In related news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 2,728 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $56,087.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,934.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemours from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Chemours from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.64.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.