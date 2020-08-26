Patientory (PTOY) Price Tops $0.0086

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Patientory has a market cap of $603,020.74 and approximately $104.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Patientory token can now be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.05608100 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031500 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049031 BTC.

About Patientory

PTOY is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 tokens. Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here. Patientory’s official website is patientory.com.

Buying and Selling Patientory

Patientory can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

