Paxos Standard (PAX) Market Cap Tops $245.28 Million

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 26th. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. Paxos Standard has a market capitalization of $245.28 million and $162.54 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, MXC, Iquant and Crex24.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

PAX is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 249,952,065 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,951,954 tokens. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Paxos Standard’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, OKCoin, Crex24, BW.com, Coinbit, Coinsuper, OKEx, TOKOK, CoinPlace, ABCC, CoinExchange, WazirX, BitMart, SouthXchange, P2PB2B, Coinall, Hotbit, FCoin, Bitrue, ZB.COM, Kyber Network, CoinBene, DDEX, MXC, HitBTC, Iquant, Bittrex, CoinEx, DigiFinex, C2CX, BCEX, Binance, GBX Digital Asset Exchange, Bit-Z, KuCoin, BitMax, Bitfinex, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

