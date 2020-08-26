PAYCENT Reaches Market Capitalization of $426,935.61 (PYN)

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded 16.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. PAYCENT has a total market cap of $426,935.61 and $8.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PAYCENT has traded 36% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PAYCENT token can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002421 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00132058 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.86 or 0.01663136 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00194808 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0975 or 0.00000854 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00150688 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000149 BTC.

PAYCENT Profile

PAYCENT launched on September 18th, 2017. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 tokens. PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent. PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com.

PAYCENT Token Trading

PAYCENT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAYCENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAYCENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

