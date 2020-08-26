Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Paycom Software worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $248,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 424.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 345,855 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,122,000 after purchasing an additional 279,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,949 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC traded up $7.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $295.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,041. Paycom Software Inc has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.26, for a total transaction of $2,346,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.27, for a total transaction of $3,042,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,777 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,893 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Paycom Software to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Paycom Software from $265.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.94.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

