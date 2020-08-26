Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Now Covered by Analysts at Wedbush

Equities research analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.75.

Pegasystems stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.21. 11,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,219. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $38.01 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.29.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas I. Kra sold 11,930 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $1,355,128.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,426,854.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,120,911. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the second quarter worth approximately $945,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Pegasystems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pegasystems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $39,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

