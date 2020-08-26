Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) PT Raised to $150.00 at DA Davidson

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.20% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEGA. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pegasystems from $105.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Pegasystems from $109.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.75.

Get Pegasystems alerts:

PEGA traded up $5.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.21. 11,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,219. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.95 and a beta of 1.29. Pegasystems has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.77 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 7.66% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pegasystems will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $33,040.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $468,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,229.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,529 shares of company stock worth $3,120,911 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $945,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,320 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Pegasystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pegasystems by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,596,000 after purchasing an additional 20,988 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 48.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

Featured Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pegasystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pegasystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.