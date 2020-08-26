Penta Hits One Day Trading Volume of $73,860.00 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Penta token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BCEX, LBank and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Penta has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. Penta has a market cap of $1.77 million and approximately $73,860.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008742 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00127003 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.67 or 0.01672328 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.21 or 0.00193746 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000861 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00153448 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Penta Profile

Penta launched on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official website is www.penta.global. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF.

Buying and Selling Penta

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LBank, Bit-Z, BCEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

