Peony Price Hits $0.0308 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Peony coin can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and Crex24. Peony has a total market cap of $132,085.84 and $5,235.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Peony has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000091 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Peony

PNY is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 4,411,117 coins and its circulating supply is 4,291,289 coins. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin.

Peony Coin Trading

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.