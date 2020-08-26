PEPS Coin (PEPS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $426.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 26th. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a market cap of $114,221.33 and $426.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00024964 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004194 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003861 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000667 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 57,054,854 coins and its circulating supply is 38,376,544 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps.

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

PEPS Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

