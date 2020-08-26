Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust Declares Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:PLI)

Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust (LON:PLI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of PLI traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 231 ($3.02). The company had a trading volume of 221,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,412. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 227.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 233.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.15. Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 157.20 ($2.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 360.26 ($4.71). The stock has a market cap of $494.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.34.

About Perpetual Income & Growth Invest. Trust

Perpetual Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

