PetVivo (OTCMKTS:PETV) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.77

PetVivo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:PETV) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.77 and traded as high as $0.83. PetVivo shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 13,139 shares trading hands.

PetVivo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PETV)

PetVivo Holdings, Inc, a biomedical device company, focuses on the licensing and commercialization of medical devices and therapeutics to treat pets and other animals suffering from arthritis and other afflictions in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Its lead product is Kush System, a veterinarian-administered joint injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis and lameness in dogs and horses.

