Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter worth about $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $78,799.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.95.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.95. The company had a trading volume of 815,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,208,376. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67. The firm has a market cap of $215.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

