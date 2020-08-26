Phoenixcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,892.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0102 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $812,576.82 and approximately $1,892.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00071797 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.44 or 0.00757450 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.01491476 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11,459.04 or 1.00416575 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00013737 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.86 or 0.00156491 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00007266 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00005728 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 79,745,012 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

