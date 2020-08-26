Phore (PHR) Price Hits $0.25

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Phore has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $23,391.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00002168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006182 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000150 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 21,894,761 coins. The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

