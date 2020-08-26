Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Buy Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Siebert Williams Shank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $147.00 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.86.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $159.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $859.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,764,943.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 7,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $809,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,106.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock worth $1,822,121. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 306.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 321 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.