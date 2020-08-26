Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.07 and traded as high as $0.13. Pioneer Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 3,600 shares trading hands.

About Pioneer Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:POGS)

Pioneer Oil and Gas engages in acquiring, developing, producing, and selling oil and gas properties to companies located in the continental United States. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in South Jordan, Utah.

