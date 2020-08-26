Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Chegg (NYSE:CHGG)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chegg from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chegg from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.70.

Shares of NYSE CHGG opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,540.46, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.13. Chegg has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $89.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.20.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $153.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.79 million. Chegg had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.84, for a total transaction of $1,815,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,119,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,407,566.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 2,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.36, for a total value of $138,857.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,126 shares of company stock worth $16,156,428 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

