Piper Sandler Comments on Dril-Quip, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DRQ)

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Dril-Quip in a research note issued on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson expects that the oil and gas company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Dril-Quip’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $90.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.60 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Dril-Quip from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NYSE:DRQ opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.84. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $56.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 33.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 279,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,339,000 after buying an additional 69,850 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip during the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

