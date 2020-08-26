Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Pivotal Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Pivotal Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 42,272 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Pivotal Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PVTTF)

Pivotal Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the treatment of cardiovascular diseases and overall health. Its lead product, VASCAZEN, is a prescription only medical food formulated for clinical dietary management of cardiovascular disease in patients with documented coronary heart disease and who are deficient in blood Omega-3 fatty acids, eicosapentaenoic acid, and docosahexanenoic acid levels.

