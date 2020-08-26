PLATINCOIN Price Hits $4.91 on Major Exchanges (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. One PLATINCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00043046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Exrates. PLATINCOIN has a market cap of $24.57 million and $744,120.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004698 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000030 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000073 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000063 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. It was first traded on August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,777,212 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is www.platincoin.site.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

PLATINCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

