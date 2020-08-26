PlatinumBAR Price Up 200.5% Over Last Week (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 188.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded 200.5% higher against the dollar. PlatinumBAR has a market cap of $6,131.61 and approximately $1.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatinumBAR alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PlatinumBAR Coin Profile

PlatinumBAR (CRYPTO:XPTX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx. The official website for PlatinumBAR is platinumbar.io.

Buying and Selling PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinumBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlatinumBAR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlatinumBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatinumBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.