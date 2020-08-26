PlayChip (PLA) Trading Down 21.7% Over Last Week

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded down 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. In the last seven days, PlayChip has traded 21.7% lower against the US dollar. PlayChip has a total market cap of $6.42 million and approximately $703.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001482 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007471 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043062 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $642.82 or 0.05601633 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003071 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00003976 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00031603 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00049037 BTC.

PlayChip Token Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip's total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip's official website is www.playchip.com.

PlayChip's official message board is medium.com/playchip.

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

