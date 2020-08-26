Playkey (PKT) Price Tops $0.0910 on Major Exchanges

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 26th. Playkey has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $10,813.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Playkey has traded up 26.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0910 or 0.00000793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00007317 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00043072 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $643.12 or 0.05608100 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003136 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004432 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00031500 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00049031 BTC.

Playkey Token Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,246,944 tokens. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey.

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

