PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 804 Shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,225 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nice were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 43.2% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 68,321 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,929,000 after buying an additional 20,607 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nice by 88.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new position in shares of Nice in the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Nice in the second quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Nice in the second quarter worth approximately $702,000. 52.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nice alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NICE shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Nice in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Nice from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nice in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nice from $195.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $221.92 on Wednesday. Nice Ltd has a 12 month low of $110.59 and a 12 month high of $228.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.71.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. Nice had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $395.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Nice Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.