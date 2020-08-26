PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys New Stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 125,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $757,000. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $1,944,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter valued at $1,428,000. 83.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on HWM. Argus downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of HWM stock opened at $17.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.22. Howmet Aerospace has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $34.27.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.