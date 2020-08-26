PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tiffany & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TIF opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. Tiffany & Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $134.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.28. The stock has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.97 million. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tiffany & Co. from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.81.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

