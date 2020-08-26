PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,099 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Exponent by 1,333.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in Exponent by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in Exponent by 1,927.7% in the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $82.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $84.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51 and a beta of 0.27.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $87.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.67%.

EXPO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Sidoti increased their target price on Exponent from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 2,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.98, for a total transaction of $199,211.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,453 shares in the company, valued at $447,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 20,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.30, for a total transaction of $1,683,858.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,999. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 87,009 shares of company stock worth $6,832,412. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

