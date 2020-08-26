PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lear by 15.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,245,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $426,221,000 after acquiring an additional 692,494 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lear by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,066,923 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,686,000 after acquiring an additional 824,450 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in shares of Lear by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 861,721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,149,000 after acquiring an additional 405,925 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 825,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after acquiring an additional 42,440 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,962,000 after acquiring an additional 35,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

LEA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.06.

Lear stock opened at $115.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.61. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($4.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.98) by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Lear had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

