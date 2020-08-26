PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,982 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GDX. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,000,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $330,824,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $133,266,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 351.1% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 846,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,043,000 after purchasing an additional 658,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $40.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.05. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $16.18 and a one year high of $45.78.

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

