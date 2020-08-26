PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,229 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,983 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Amcor by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Amcor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Amcor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Amcor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.36. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $11.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is 71.88%.

AMCR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Amcor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Amcor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.09.

In related news, insider Peter Konieczny sold 48,989 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $551,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

