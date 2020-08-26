PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,373 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,984,397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $807,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 3.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $454,004,000 after buying an additional 71,892 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 207.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,020,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,165,000 after buying an additional 1,363,694 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 58.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,459,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,486,000 after acquiring an additional 539,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 2.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,900,000 after acquiring an additional 19,320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.12.

In other Arista Networks news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.86, for a total value of $276,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,423.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.12, for a total transaction of $2,482,994.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 6,704 shares in the company, valued at $1,542,724.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,021 shares of company stock valued at $20,338,213 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $219.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86. Arista Networks Inc has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $267.30.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $540.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.