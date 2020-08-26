PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,505 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the first quarter worth $814,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Meridian Bioscience by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 52.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 74,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25,449 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 45.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bioscience stock opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $722.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $26.58.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.12 million. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 18.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIVO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. BidaskClub lowered Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. William Blair upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Meridian Bioscience from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Meridian Bioscience in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Meridian Bioscience currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc, a life science company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal and respiratory infectious diseases, and elevated blood lead levels worldwide. The company operates through Diagnostics and Life Science segments.

